Sacramento man convicted of child pornography charges sentenced to 7 years

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on child pornography charges.

Between July 2018 and August 2019, court documents show Bryan Tamblyn, 40, used a BitTorrent client to receive thousands of files of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

Some of those files included children under 12.

In September, Tamblyn pled guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced Thursday to seven years and three months. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to a victim and another $5,000 for a Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment.

The Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI cooperated on the case, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.