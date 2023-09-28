Sacramento man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Sacramento man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, 39-year-old Bryan Tamblyn of Sacramento pleaded guilty to downloading thousands of files containing visual depictions of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Some of the kids were under the age of 12.

Feds say that Tamblyn will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024, and faces a mandatory penalty of five years minimum in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

The Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI cooperated on the case, the feds say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.