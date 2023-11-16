Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento man convicted of 2017 quadruple murder sentenced to death, DA says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - A man convicted of killing four of his family members at a Sacramento home in 2017 has been sentenced to death, the district attorney announced on Thursday. 

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva was convicted of killing his wife, Angelique Vasquez, and their children, Mia and Alvin, in March 2017. Vasquez-Oliva was also convicted of stabbing his niece, Ashley Coleman, to death. 

The victims were found inside a home in South Land Park after family members requested a welfare check. 

Hours after the four family members were found dead, Vasquez-Oliva was located and arrested in the Bay Area. 

On May 1, 2023, Vasquez-Oliva was convicted of four counts of murder, with allegations of personal use of a deadly weapon and the special circumstance of multiple murders found true. On May 12, the jury returned a verdict of death

On Thursday, the Sacramento County District Attorney announced a judge sentenced Vasquez-Oliva to death.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 2:55 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.