Sacramento man convicted of 2017 quadruple murder sentenced to death, DA says

SACRAMENTO - A man convicted of killing four of his family members at a Sacramento home in 2017 has been sentenced to death, the district attorney announced on Thursday.

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva was convicted of killing his wife, Angelique Vasquez, and their children, Mia and Alvin, in March 2017. Vasquez-Oliva was also convicted of stabbing his niece, Ashley Coleman, to death.

The victims were found inside a home in South Land Park after family members requested a welfare check.

Hours after the four family members were found dead, Vasquez-Oliva was located and arrested in the Bay Area.

On May 1, 2023, Vasquez-Oliva was convicted of four counts of murder, with allegations of personal use of a deadly weapon and the special circumstance of multiple murders found true. On May 12, the jury returned a verdict of death.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County District Attorney announced a judge sentenced Vasquez-Oliva to death.