Death penalty recommended by jury for Sacramento man convicted of 2017 quadruple murder

SACRAMENTO – A jury has reached a verdict of death for the man convicted of killing four of his own family members at a Sacramento home in 2017, the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors charged Salvador Vasquez-Oliva for the March 2017 killing of his wife Angelique Vasquez and their children Mia and Alvin. Vasquez-Oliva was also charged with stabbing his niece Ashley Coleman to death.

The crimes were discovered when all four victims were found at a South Land Park home. Vasquez-Oliva was later arrested in the Bay Area.

Back on May 1, Vasquez-Oliva was convicted by a jury of four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

The jury returned a verdict of death on Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced this week.

Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.