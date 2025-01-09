Sacramento man accused of teen's fentanyl overdose death at Elk Grove park

ELK GROVE – A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a teenager's fentanyl overdose death at an Elk Grove park in 2021, police said on Thursday.

During the evening hours of April 22, 2021, police responded to Jones Family Park on Shasta Lily Drive for a report that a person appeared to be overdosing and was not breathing in a restroom.

Police said the 17-year-old died and an autopsy determined the cause of death was from fentanyl intoxication.

Police said they later identified 21-year-old Keon Taylor as a suspect who sold the teen pills on multiple occasions, including the day the teen died.

After an emergency arrest warrant was obtained on Tuesday, police said Taylor was arrested on Wednesday in Sacramento. He was booked into jail on homicide and transportation of controlled substance charges.