Playoff sticker shock: Tickets to see Kings Round 1 at home could be most expensive in NBA history

Tickets to see Kings round 1 at home could be most expensive in NBA history

SACRAMENTO -- How much would you pay to see the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs for the first time since 2006?

That question has some Kings fans debating going into debt to watch their team take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, April 15 break the 17-year playoff drought at home inside the Golden 1 Center.

Bleacher Report says Saturday's game at G1C is the most expensive first-round NBA playoff game on record - of any team.

But are die-hard fans priced out?

"The prices they came at, I was definitely surprised," said Ansel Stilley, playing pickup basketball with friends in Downtown Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.

The pickup game on a court with a Kings logo shining bright is the closest this group of Sacramento faithful will get to Kings basketball this week, sticker shocked by the playoff ticket prices.

"There's no way that I can afford that," said pickup player Johnny Coleman. "It's almost like a robbery. Somebody should call Sacramento Police Department, you know what I mean?"

He and others are not willing to play the game with verified resellers, jacking up prices 2 to 3 times what they paid for in pre-sale.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest ticket for game one at G1C Saturday is about $500 to sit in the very top row of the stadium. Some fans are surprised to see the tickets are half the price at about $250 at the Chase Center for Game 3 the Warriors host at home.

"How much would you pay for a Kings playoff ticket?" asks reporter Ashley Sharp to Kings fan Ramello Williams in DOCO.

"To be honest, not 400. I would pay around, at most, 250," said Williams.

"I may be able to afford to go after I sell my kidneys!" said fans Willeen and Miya in DOCO.

To sit lower level, you'll likely be shelling out thousands. Those tickets priced out life-long fan Michael Paustian, and his family of five.

"I've paid a lot of money for tickets before but I think we are gonna watch this one from home Saturday night," said Paustian.

Why the high price tag? You can thank the nearly two-decade playoff drought for that. But some lifelong fans have been itching to hit "add to cart" on those tickets, no matter the price.

"I've been saving since like January, since they looked good. I've been ready for this, man," said Spencer Hobbs, a Kings fan since birth.

Hobbs has waited patiently since 2006 to watch his hometown team in playoff play again - and he is not going to miss it.

"I would literally pay $500 a ticket to be in game one. I wouldn't have a problem with that. And I just bartend. I don't even make that much money. But 17 years man? It's so important," said Hobbs.

A throne to watch the Kings? Worth the wait - and for some, worth draining the wallet.

"I think it's insane. Absolutely, it's insane. But I guess I'm a little insane too, I don't know what to tell you," said Hobbs with a laugh.

The Kings will face off against NorCal rivals the Golden State Warriors for game one in Sacramento on Saturday, April 15. Game 2 will also be hosted in Sacramento before games 3 and 4 are hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Times and dates have yet to be announced.