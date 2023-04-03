SACRAMENTO -- Kings fans converged in a show of civic pride at the Golden 1 Center Sunday for the first time since the Kings clinched a long-overdue trip to the postseason.

This year will be the first time the arena will host a playoff game as the Kings haven't made the postseason since well before it was built.

"Fans are going crazy. It reminds me of the old Arco Arena days," Justin Sutton said.

Sutton was among the thousands of fans who gathered to see Sunday's game with the playoffs just two weeks away.

"The whole city is on a whole other level. The energy is just awesome in this whole stadium," Sutton said.

CBS13 spotted UFC fighter and lifelong Kings fan Max Griffin at the game Sunday.

"I love the city. Sacramento is my home. Everyone is 'kinged' out. Light the beam!" Griffin said.

Isom Harrison and Ken Washington, lifelong Kings fans and season ticket holders, say they have been waiting a long time for the team to make it to the playoffs.

"We've been suffering through all these seasons," Harrison said. "It feels good to get a win and go to the playoffs."

A city that saved its NBA franchise from multiple threats of moving away is now dominating again in its downtown arena.

Sunday's game ended without a beam as the Kings lost to the Spurs. But the season is still locked in as a winning one.