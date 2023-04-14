Sacramento Kings or Golden State Warriors? Solano County's allegiances tested

VACAVILLE – Basketball fans across Solano County are being forced to pick a team during this first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The city of Vacaville is known for being mid-way between Sacramento and the Bay Area. So which team is this town rooting for?

This dad and daughter are divided.

"I think we have a bigger warrior base here in Vacaville," the daughter said.

"It's hard to not go with the Warriors when they're such a winning team, but I'm a Kings fan," the dad said.

Walk into Vacaville's Brass Tap bar and you'll instantly see a bright Golden State banner.

"I think there's still a lot more Warrior fans around, but Kings fans have been showing up now that their team is finally in the playoffs," Brass Tap's bartender said.

But not everyone's behind the city by the Bay.

"I want Sacramento to win," one young fan said.

We even found this cross-table rivalry.

The NorCal clash is also causing some strife during business hours.

"At work, it's a very divided discussion right now," another fan said.

It hasn't been a problem in the past. The two teams have never played each other in the playoffs.

The Warriors are the reigning NBA Champions – and the Kings haven't seen the postseason in 17 years.

No matter who wins, fans are looking forward to seeing some good games.

"I hope that they're going to be nice to each other because basketball can be really competitive," the young Kings fan said.

The Brass Tap is expecting a big crowd on Saturday and they say fans from both teams are welcome to attend.