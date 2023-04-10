Kings play Warriors Saturday in Sacramento in first round of NBA playoffs

The Sacramento Kings are headed to the playoffs, and now we know they're facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

The Kings clinched a playoff spot on March 29 against the Portland Trailblazers, and on April 4, they beat the New Orland Pelicans to win their first Pacific Division title since 2003.

Sunday's game decided the round with a win for the Clippers against the Suns, putting the Warriors up against the Kings.

It's the first time in 16 seasons the Kings have made the playoffs. That year also marked the last time Sacramento posted a winning season. Fortunately, the Kings will have a home-court advantage. Game One is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings have made the NBA playoffs a total of 29 times in their history. Their all-time playoff record is 74 wins and 101 losses.

Their most successful playoff run came in the 2001-2002 season when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals before ultimately losing to the Lakers, who went on to become that season's national champs.