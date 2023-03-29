Sacramento Kings can clinch playoff spot with win against Portland or some help

SACRAMENTO – It's win and in again for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but they could also secure a playoff spot with some help.

The Kings will be taking on the Trail Blazers in Portland for their next two games.

Sacramento (who are 45-30 on the season) have had a chance to end their 16-season playoff drought since this past weekend, but the cards have just not fallen their way.

Per the NBA, the Kings can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. Sacramento also clinches with either a Minnesota or LA Clippers loss.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings can become the third team from the Western Conference to clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on the NBA App.



Despite not playing, the Kings also could have clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night with a loss by Golden State. However, the Warriors rallied and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-109.

The Trail Blazers will be reportedly without star Damian Lillard for the rest of the season. Portland will also be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and wins by either Dallas, the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City, according to the NBA.

Counting the next two games at Portland, Sacramento has a total of 7 games left this season. The Kings' next home game is against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.