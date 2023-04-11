Sacramento Kings announce free playoff watch party at G1C, playoff playground

SACRAMENTO – Playoff fever is kicking into high gear in Sacramento as the Kings get set for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Tickets are on sale and they're already hitting historic highs for a Game 1 first-round matchup.

Golden 1 Center seats are even going for almost double than Game 3 tickets, when the series heads over to the Chase Center in San Francisco (the Kings' 16-season playoff drought being the most likely reason for the gap).

Game 1 is set for Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. To hype up the kingdom, the Beam Team will be opening up the Kings Playoffs Playground on Friday at Ali Youssefi Square near K and 7th streets.

Kings fans can get into the zone for free.

When the series heads over to San Francisco, the Kings will also be holding a free watch party at the Golden 1 Center for fans. While the watch party is free, fans will need to get a ticket to get into the area. Details on those tickets will be released soon.

The rest of Sacramento is being urged to light up their homes and businesses in purple.

With the Kings having home court advantage this series, Sacramento will host Games 1 and 2. If necessary, the series will come back to Sacramento for Games 5 and 7.

No other dates and times have been released yet by the NBA for the rest of the series other than Game 1.