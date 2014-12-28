Sacramento IT Technician Part Of Health Care Revolution

After years of working long hard hours in the food industry, Daniel Hazlett is working at a career instead of a job. Hazlett is an Office365 Migration Team Technician within the UC Davis Health System after having earned his Information Technology Network Administration degree at MTI College in Sacramento, CA.

(Photo Courtesy of Daniel Hazlett)

Within less than two years, at 1,560 clocked hours, Hazlett earned both his Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) and an A+ certificate from MTI College. An MCSA certifies a technician understands how to use and maintain at least one of any of Microsoft's seven 'solutions' that are software required to keep a business or organization up and running. An A+ certificate prepares a student for employment as a computer repair technician, technology support specialist and help desk specialist. These qualified Hazlett for his current position to analyze the information systems at the UC Davis Health System, and to keep them up and running efficiently and consistently.

MTI College also insures all students in the program are familiar with Cisco, Exchange Server and Linux. Students use networking simulators to build virtual server-based network infrastructures from the ground up.

"I enjoy my job because of the people I work with and having the ability to help so many. The face of health care is ever-changing and I want to be a part of the growing revolution!"

Acknowledging how quickly things change in technology in general and especially within the medical industry, Hazlett would advise aspiring information technicians to "utilize all of your talents and keep your skills updated such as to be able to manage Microsoft Windows Server technologies like Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012."

