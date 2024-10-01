Sacramento International Airport's Terminal B trams back online after another outage

SACRAMENTO – The trams were once again out of service at Sacramento International Airport's Terminal B.

Airport officials announced the service disruption Tuesday morning, warning flyers to plan for extra travel time since they may need to walk the guideway instead.

No estimated time of restoration was given, but the airport announced the trams were back online a little after 8 a.m.

The tram apparently stuck early Tuesday morning. CBS13

It's not the first time in recent weeks that the Terminal B trams have run into problems, with the most recent service disruption happening on Sept. 20.

Tuesday also marks the start of another possible headache to travelers using SMF, with the Hourly Lot closing for work to convert it into a parking garage.