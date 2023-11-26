Sacramento International Airport sees large crowds for Thanksgiving weekend

SACRAMENTO - Millions of Americans made a dash for home after the long Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday. The Sacramento International Airport saw a steady flow of travelers, and a spokesperson said there were not any issues.

For those in the Midwest, snow slowed down some travelers. An estimated 30 million passengers flew over a 10-day span.

"It has been pretty smooth honestly," said Colton Peters, who was leaving Sacramento Sunday night. "Tonight's the busiest it's been, so we're lucky."

"I think people have been very pleasant," said Maya Harris who arrived in Sacramento Sunday afternoon from Pasadena. "I think some people are a little impatient."

Frequent flyers were used to the crowds that come with Thanksgiving travel.

"I feel like it's been worse before," said Austin Mapa who was coming from Southern California. "Things have run really smoothly."

Outside the airport, lines of cars formed as people said goodbye to loved ones at departures.

A record 2.9 million passengers were expected to go through U.S. airports. Some travelers told CBS 13 they tried to do things differently to avoid any flying fiascos.

"Trying to leave on the earlier flights before 2 o'clock makes a big difference," said Harris.

Airport boards showed that flyers faced few delays.

"My plane was delayed today by like 30 minutes, but I made it here on time," said Troy Combs who was arriving in Sacramento from Las Vegas.

Travelers are ready to take off again next month, and hopeful things will go smoothly in December.

"Always come early and expect the unexpected," Mapa said.