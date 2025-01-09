Lanes blocked on northbound I-5 in Sacramento near Sutterville Road after deadly crash

SACRAMENTO – A big rig has struck and killed a person on northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Thursday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near the Sutterville Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a big rig and a pedestrian were involved.

CHP also confirmed that a fatality had occurred. No details about the person killed have been released at this point.

A SigAlert has been issued due to lanes being blocked and drivers are being urged to find an alternate route. People coming from south Sacramento County should switch over to Highway 99 to avoid the major delay.

No estimated time of the lanes being cleared has been given.