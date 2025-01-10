Sacramento's Grant Pacers honored at California State Capitol after state title win

SACRAMENTO – The state champion Grant Union High School football team was honored by California lawmakers on Friday.

Back in December, the varsity team defeated the Pacifica Tritons 35-28 to claim their second CIF D2-AA state championship in three years.

Senior quarterback Luke Alexander was a key player, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

He was among the players who were honored at the California State Capitol on Friday.

"It's such an honor," Alexander said.

The team was gathered onto the Assembly Chamber floor and each player got a certificate.

"They worked really hard, that deserves to be celebrated," said Asem. Maggy Krell, who handed out the certificates.

Alexander hopes to continue playing football in college.

"Hopefully whatever college I go to, I get to play and have a lot of success," Alexander said.

Grant Union High is one of Sacramento's most successful high school football programs. Shaq Thompson, who currently plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers, is an alumnus of the school.