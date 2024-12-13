Sacramento's Grant Pacers win 2nd state title in 3 years with 35-28 win over Pacifica Tritons

SACRAMENTO — The Grant Pacers are state champions again, defeating the Pacifica Tritons 35-28 in the CIF D2-AA State Championship game in Southern California on Friday.

It was all Grant the first two quarters. After giving up an opening drive touchdown, the Pacers responded with 28 unanswered points to take a 28-7 halftime lead.

However, Pacifica came storming back in the third quarter. The Pacers didn't have an answer for the Tritons' defense while Pacifica reached the endzone twice to make it a one-possession game going into the final quarter.

Grant ended the third quarter with possession of the ball and led a long, clock-eating drive downfield. Grant then missed a field goal that would have made it a two-possession game and gave the ball back to Pacifica with 6:36 left in the game.

The Tritons' offense capitalized by moving the ball down into Grant's territory and scoring a touchdown, tying the game at 28 with 3:54 left on the clock.

Despite Pacifica having two timeouts left, Grant's offense was able to run down the clock while moving the ball downfield. With 22 seconds left in the game, Grant scored their first points of the second half by way of a touchdown, retaking the lead 35-28.

After the kickoff, Pacifica's offense took over with 16 seconds left and one timeout — they used the other one before Grant's touchdown.

Grant's defense held strong and secured the team's second state title in three years. It is the team's third overall state title.

Grant quarterback Luke Alexander threw for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The game was held at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Grant has seen a strong resurgence in recent years as a high school football powerhouse. This was their third straight state championship appearance. They lost the 2023 title game to the La Serna Lancers 21-19.

This past season, the Pacers secured an 11-3 record and their third consecutive CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship.

Grant Union High School is based out of Sacramento. Pacifica High School is based out of Oxnard in Ventura County.