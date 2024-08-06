16-year-old boy arrested after shooting leaves 1 hurt on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in south Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say they responded to the scene near Fruitridge Road and Wallace Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. There, officers found a person who had been shot at least once.

That person, only identified as male at this point, was hospitalized. Police did not have information on his condition.

Later Tuesday morning, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected in the shooting. He has been booked into juvenile hall, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.