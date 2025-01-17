Sacramento's Fox & Goose Public House celebrates 50 years of business

Downtown Sacramento's restaurant scene has struggled with dozens of closures in recent years, but one long-time establishment is celebrating its fifth decade in business.

Toasting a major milestone, Fox & Goose Public House on the R Street corridor is celebrating its golden anniversary.

It was 50 years ago that the Dalton family first opened this British-style pub in what was then an empty warehouse at 10th and R Streets in downtown Sacramento. The historic brick building, built in 1913, was originally the Fuller Paint and Glass Company.

Being just four blocks from the California State Capitol, it's been a spot for politicians to meet informally over a pint and some fish and chips.

"It's not been a Republican or a Democratic place for people to hang out," said Allyson Dalton, who is part of the founding family. "It's actually a place where they would come together and make these deals."

Customers like Angela and Greg Iskra say it's the atmosphere that keeps them coming back.

"I've been coming here the whole 50 years," Angela Iksra said.

"I get a sense of warmth," Greg Iksra said. "We love it here. The customer service is great. We know the servers."

Current owner Peter Monsoon wasn't even born when Fox & Goose first opened. He started working there in 1999.

"I was just a busser and host, and then worked my way up through every position," Monsoon said.

Sacramento has recently lost some notable family-owned bars and restaurants.

"It's hard," Dalton said. "The restaurant business is a very thin margin business."

Fox & Goose says it's the long-time employees who have been the key to the decades of success.

"That creates a lot of consistency and people really love that," Dalton said. "To make it to the 50th anniversary is so special."

The restaurant is also known for hosting free musical performances and a weekly pub quiz night.