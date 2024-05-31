Sacramento's first stretch of triple-digit heat this year is coming. Here's what to expect.

Friday's weather was a preview of what's to come when looking ahead to next week. Sacramento Valley highs climbed back into the upper 90s for a very warm finish to May, but we're expecting an even warmer start to June.

Before next week, temperatures will cool off slightly this weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts as our pattern will change fast with heat rebuilding by Tuesday.

The pattern

A ridge of high pressure built in Friday giving a hot finish to the week across Northern California.

High pressure backs off this weekend, allowing cooler air to move inland from the coast. Delta breezes return Saturday and Sunday evenings and will help to keep temperatures a bit milder during the afternoons.

This cooldown will be short-lived. As we get closer to Tuesday another ridge of high pressure rebuilds, bringing us our hottest temperatures of the year, so far.

This ridge will build over the Southwestern U.S. and hover over California, staying in place for several days and keeping the heat around.

First heat wave of the year?

It may be. As the forecast becomes clearer, high pressure strengthens Tuesday and temperatures will soar to the upper 90s and triple digits. What we'll be watching the next few days is how long the heat stays around.

We have the potential for multiple days of 100-degree highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday across the valley. This is about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for early June.

An Excessive Heat Watch is already in place for most of the valley from Tuesday to Thursday as these days will bring moderate to major heat risk across the valley and lower foothills.

The bulk of the heat will be felt in the northern valley where Colusa to Chico could reach 105-106 degrees on Wednesday. It'll be a big change from a warm, yet mild weekend.

Next week will bring our first 100-degree day of the year in California's capital city. This is right on par as Downtown Sacramento typically hits 100 degrees around June 5. Last year, the heat came at the end of June.

The peak of next week's heat should occur on Wednesday and Thursday before the ridge of high pressure breaks down on Friday. Make sure to stay with us for the next few days as there are still some uncertainties with timing being a little less than a week out.

Preparing for the heat

Now is the time to get you and your family ready for our first big heat-up of the year.

With widespread triple-digit heat, there is the potential for heat-related illnesses. Know the signs and keep yourself and your loved ones cool and hydrated.

NWS Sacramento

Test your air conditioner now to make sure it is working properly. Also, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if spending time outside.

Fire danger will be high this weekend as grasses continue to dry out. Be careful to limit the start and spread of fires.

The slightly cooler weekend

Before the heat arrives, this weekend will be great to get outside. Many of us will reach the upper 80s across the valley with plenty of sunshine overhead. It will be dry and sunny, perfect for any outdoor plans.

If you are traveling up to the foothills and Sierra this weekend, it will be beautiful. Warm in the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few passing clouds will be possible but expect lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Delta breezes will help keep neighborhoods surrounding the Delta mild this weekend. Expect warm afternoons and breezy evenings. Plenty of sun through the weekend with a few passing clouds. Highs reach the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team through the weekend as we keep you updated on what's to come next week.