Sacramento Fire crew recovering body found in American River

SACRAMENTO — Crews were recovering a body that was located in the American River in Sacramento, officials said Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said someone called in and reported, just before 3:15 p.m., that they had spotted a body in the water along La Riviera Drive, near the Howe Avenue bridge.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Sacramento Fire said a helicopter above the river had also spotted it and a recovery effort was underway.

It was not yet clear how long the body had been in the water.