Sacramento fire captain competes in 48th season of "Survivor"

WEST SACRAMENTO – A fire captain who lives in West Sacramento is one of the 18 castaways competing for $1 million in the upcoming season of "Survivor."

Joe Hunter, who is originally from Vacaville and now lives in West Sacramento, will compete in the 48th edition of "Survivor."

Hunter has been an athlete all his life as he attended UCLA on a full scholarship for football and track and field.

The father of two was promoted to fire captain for the Sacramento Fire Department in 2022. He's been with the department since 2006, serving as an academy drill instructor.

Hunter says he is honoring this season to his late sister, who was a victim of domestic violence.

"I want people to see someone who is a great dad, I think I am, and someone who was in a dark place, took that struggle and turned it into triumph," he said. "In that, be a better version of me than I could ever be when I come out of this."

The two-hour premiere for the 48th season airs on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS. It will then shift to 90-minute weekly episodes and can be streamed on Paramount+.