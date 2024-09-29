Sacramento driver killed in early morning crash, passenger injured

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police said a driver died early Sunday morning in a crash.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard. According to police, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

First responders arrived to the scene and rendered aid to the driver, but the man died at the scene.

Police said there was a passenger in the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash and have not yet identified the driver or passenger.