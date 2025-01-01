Sacramento dispensary ready to diversify with legalization of cannabis cafes in California

SACRAMENTO - Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes are being legalized in California, as part of the many new state laws going into effect in 2025.

San Francisco and West Hollywood already have cannabis consumption lounges, but this law will allow them to start serving food and non-alcoholic drinks plus bring in live entertainment.

Right now, Sacramento has plenty of dispensaries, but it does not have any lounges where you can smoke inside.

The change in law is an opportunity for marijuana businesses to capitalize, creating what they hope will be a safe and social smoking space.

"It's something brand new here in Sacramento," said CEO of Crystal Nugs on J St. in Midtown Sacramento Maisha Bahati.

She has been preparing to diversify her dispensary with the creation of a lounge space.

"You're going to have a bar, it's going to have booths," said Bahati. "We're going to have a stage because you are going to be able to get an entertainment license."

Maisha Bahati of Crystal Nugs cannabis dispensary in Sacramento shows blueprints of their planned cannabis to reporter Tori Apodaca. CBS

The Sacramento City Council approved a pilot program for cannabis consumption lounges in November.

The new California law, also known as Assembly Bill 1775, legalizes Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes, allowing lounges to also sell food, non-alcoholic drinks and enjoy live entertainment.

"Other countries are already doing this," said customer Eljay Thompson.

Thompson thinks a lounge of this caliber would be beneficial for socializing and destigmatizing smoking pot.

"It's nice to be able to openly smoke because I feel like smoking for a while was something that was like shunned," Thompson said.

Opponents to the law, including the American Cancer Society, are concerned over the public health hazard that could lead to more smoking and risk of driving under the influence.

"Ventilation systems are number one," said Bahati.

Bahati is working on creating a state-of-the-art ventilation system that can literally clear the air.

She also has plans for two VIP rooms in hopes to welcome celebrities visiting California's capital.

Even though the new law goes into effect Jan. 1, Bahati said it could still take another year to year-and-a-half before the first cannabis cafe is opened in Sacramento.

That is because city council and businesses still need to lay out all the details and get licensed to serve food and have entertainment.

Other locations across the state that have existing lounges, may start serving food sooner.