Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.

The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.

Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.

SWAT vehicle in Oak Park

Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect.

"He was making statements that he was going to shoot. He wanted to shoot a cop," Sgt. Rowe said.

People watching the scene unfold then heard what happened next after the Sacramento Sheriff said the suspect exited a home with his girlfriend in one arm and a firearm in the other hand.

"The next thing I know – pop, pop, pop," said Leroy Craig, whose errand run brought him near the area. "And it was all over with."

CBS13 is learning two deputies, both seven-year veterans, shot the suspect.

It is unclear how many times they opened fire.

The scene left neighbors feeling unnerved.

"Especially seeing the swat. The tank there – it was like, 'Whoa, this is serious,'" said Trish Bueno.

The sheriff's office reports no one else was hurt.