Sheriff: Hostage situation preceded deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning.

The scene is near 41st Street and 14th Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally responding to a hostage situation when the shooting occurred. 

The suspect has died, the sheriff's office says.

No other details have been released. 

Updates to follow.

