Sheriff: Hostage situation preceded deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning.
The scene is near 41st Street and 14th Avenue.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally responding to a hostage situation when the shooting occurred.
The suspect has died, the sheriff's office says.
No other details have been released.
Updates to follow.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.