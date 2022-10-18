Sheriff: Hostage situation preceded deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento

Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning.

The scene is near 41st Street and 14th Avenue.

BREAKING: Deputy-involved shooting on the 3900 block of 41st Ave. I’m learning a hostage situation unfolded before the police shooting. A suspect is dead @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/w5yPKEwO18 — Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) October 18, 2022

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally responding to a hostage situation when the shooting occurred.

The suspect has died, the sheriff's office says.

No other details have been released.

Updates to follow.