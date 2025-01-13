3-vehicle collision in Sacramento County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

SLOUGHHOUSE — One person died and two others were injured after three cars collided in a Sacramento County intersection, officials said Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said it happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. at Jackson and Ione roads in the Sloughhouse area.

A woman driving a Toyota Rav-4 was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lanes of Ione Road at Jackson Road, the CHP said. Traveling west on Jackson Road and approaching Ione was a man driving a Buick Encore. At the same time, a woman driving a Ford F-150 was driving east on Jackson Road and approaching Ione Road.

The Toyota driver made a left turn from the stop sign directly in the path of Buick, causing both vehicles to collide. As a result, the CHP said the impact made the Buick veer toward the east lanes of Jackson Road, where it collided head-on with the Ford truck.

The Buick driver was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The woman driving the Ford suffered major injuries and was hospitalized while the woman driving the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Both sides of Jackson Highway were to be closed for an extended time. Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.