2 dogs shot after Sacramento County sheriff deputy bitten at park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities say two dogs were shot after a deputy was bitten at a south Sacramento park Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 10:15 a.m., deputies with the homeless team were conducting an enforcement operation at Jack N. Sheldon Park when they encountered a person with four dogs.

At some point in the incident, the sheriff's office says a deputy was bitten by the dogs; deputies then shot two of the dogs.

Animal control has taken the dogs for treatment. The dogs were alive after being shot, the sheriff's office says.

The deputy who was bitten has been taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No details have been released on the extent of his injuries.

Jack N. Sheldon Park is located on Orange Avenue, south of Florin Road.