Pilot program that will give families in need extra cash launches in Sacramento County

Sacramento County launches pilot program aimed at giving families in need extra cash

SACRAMENTO – As the price of almost everything continues to go up, Sacramento County is launching an income program to help families who need it most.

"We are really struggling to make ends meet. To buy food, pay rent and all of those things," said Melissa Turner Bass, a single mother of three.

Turner Bass lives in Florin, one of the neighborhoods where people may soon be receiving money from the county in.

Sacramento County's Family First Economic Support Pilot Program will give $725 a month to families in need for a year.

The county said its goal for the program is to prevent child protective services from ever having to get involved in these family's lives, but not just anyone can qualify.

Here are the requirements to qualify:

You must live in one of these zipcodes which are primarily in the Arden-Arcade, Florin and McLellan Park neighborhoods: 95815, 95821, 95823, 95825, 95828, 95838.

You must be caring for a child age zero to five who is Black/African American, American Indian or Native American.

You must be making 200% under the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four will need an annual income less than $62,400.

You also must not be receiving any guaranteed income from another pilot or program.



"I think it's really good because a lot of us African Americans are really struggling," said Turner Bass.

Others question why other minorities like Hispanics do not meet the requirements to get the help.

"Most of our people are poor," said Andy Sandoval who lives in Sacramento. "We come from countries that are really poor."

Sacramento County based its requirements on demographic data. A lot of this data had to do with how often children are in contact with Child Protective Services.

"All the people, all the poor people, it doesn't matter what color they are, they really need it," said Sandoval.

Sandoval is grateful for state income programs that helped him raise his three kids who are now all in college.

"I pray to god that other people can get those programs too," said Sandoval.

Turner Bass can only dream of the same and the idea of getting some extra cash from the county every month gives her hope to give an abundant life and future for her three children.

The money the county is giving out to families is coming from a state block grant from the California Department of Social Services.

The application for the program opens on Sept. 30 and closes on Oct. 13.