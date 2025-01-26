Watch CBS News
Crime

Man ran over dies after Sacramento County bar fight spills into parking lot, deputies say

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A man died after he was run over by a vehicle when authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside of a business Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received reports of a shooting outside of Harry's Lounge, on the 4000 block of Auburn Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. and found one person injured. 

The sheriff's office said it appears a bar fight continued into the parking lot where shots were fired. A man was then run over by a car and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and talked to detectives. 

It's not yet clear if the victim suffered a gunshot wound or what caused his death. Deputies said they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.