Man ran over dies after Sacramento County bar fight spills into parking lot, deputies say

SACRAMENTO – A man died after he was run over by a vehicle when authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside of a business Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received reports of a shooting outside of Harry's Lounge, on the 4000 block of Auburn Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. and found one person injured.

The sheriff's office said it appears a bar fight continued into the parking lot where shots were fired. A man was then run over by a car and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and talked to detectives.

It's not yet clear if the victim suffered a gunshot wound or what caused his death. Deputies said they are investigating this case as a homicide.