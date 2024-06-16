Evacuations underway as 870-acre fire burns in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Evacuations are underway for a vegetation fire that is burning in Sacramento County on Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento Metro Fire said its crews are working a "very large vegetation" fire west of Sloughhouse. Cal Fire reported the fire has burned 876 acres. Crews said containment stands at 0%.

The fire is burning near Excelsior Road and Jackson Road and was threatening multiple homes and livestock.

The evacuation order is for people who live within a one-mile radius of Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office says. Deputies urge people to leave immediately.

Cal Fire is assisting Sac Metro by responding with aircraft and ground resources.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning with north winds at about 15-20 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Dry winds, combined with low humidity, will make it easy for fires to start and spread rapidly.

Sac Metro reported gusty winds topping 30 mph and limited visibility from smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.