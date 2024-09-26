Construction begins on new mixed-use Sacramento County town: Braden

SACRAMENTO - Construction crews broke ground Thursday on a new town known as Braden that is coming to Sacramento County.

Braden is located just outside of Rancho Cordova along Grant Line Road in an unincorporated area of Sacramento.

Local developer Somers West has been working on the project for nearly 20 years and it was approved by the county in 2013.

"It is the most bold change to what development should and can look like," said Chief Operating Officer for Somers West Rachel Bardis.

Somers West is calling the new town a "10-minute town." Renderings reveal the futuristic-looking community that will feature a multi-use area with businesses, schools, entertainment, 75 miles of trails and bike lanes, parks and a whole of housing.

"How we can have all the mixed densities the housing types, anyone from janitor to CEO together on one site," said Bardis.

Bardis believes this will be a possible solution for the housing crisis with 8,000 residences for all income levels. Over 900 of these residences are projected to be ready to move in by July 2026.

"As we look to make our next transition, I think not only are you looking for a place to live but that sense of community," said Jordan Green who just moved to Sacramento from Michigan two months ago.

Green is already curious about Braden that is being built across from the neighborhood where his family currently rents.

"Having a space where everything is confined, everyone hangs out in the neighborhood so to speak and we add to that community," said Green.

Developers believe the new town will take big steps towards meeting California's sustainability goals with renewable energy and a network of EV shuttles connecting the new community.

"People like myself with small children just excited to see more opportunities come their way that may live one day and raise their families," said Deputy County Executive of Community Services Dave Defanti.

The new town will be over 2,667 acres with 1.3 million square feet of commercial space. It anticipates to create three elementary schools and one middle/high school.

It will also require expansion of Grant Line Road so the new town can connect to major highways. This $25 million road-widening project will be federally funded.

Phase One will be the construction of the Town Center, the first of six mix-used villages. These 180 acres will include a school and over 900 residences.

The housing types will include medium and large single-family homes, cottage homes, green court homes, live-work homes, townhomes, paired homes, condominiums and apartments.

Phase One is projected to be complete by July 2026.

There's no definitive timeline as to how long construction for the entire town will take.