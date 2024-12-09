Sacramento County sheriff's deputies uncover bird fighting ring in Herald

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies are investigating after a suspected bird fighting ring was uncovered in Herald over the weekend.

According to a Monday release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to a home on Borden Road to look into why a large number of vehicles had gathered.

When deputies arrived, they said at least 40 to 50 people ran away and drove off.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered more than 200 birds on the property. Antibiotics, painkillers, and drugs used in treating fighting birds were also found, the sheriff's office said. They also found blades the animals were forced to wear during a match.

LARGE-SCALE BIRD FIGHTING RING DISCOVERED IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO This weekend, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Central... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 9, 2024

"They're placed in a pit from which they cannot escape. They're drugged to heighten their aggression. They're drugged to build more muscle and they are essentially forced to fight to injury or death just for human amusement," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

Animal control took in some of the birds, but deputies said others had to be euthanized due to injury.

Animal rights advocates like Pacelle say California's cockfighting laws need to change.

"We should have stiff penalties to deter people from doing this in the first place," Pacelle said.

Pacelle said there can be big money involved in this illegal activity.

"If you win the pot at a cockfighting derby, you can haul away 60, 70, 80 thousand dollars," he said.

Pacelle said cockfighting is a misdemeanor in California, often punished with just a fine and probation. He wants California's penalties to become a felony like it is in other western states — and like it is for dogfighting.

"If they think they can go to prison for three or five or seven years, they're going to stop," Pacelle said.

It's something supported by the sheriff's office.

"We want stiffer penalties for all this," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, sheriff's spokesperson.

The sheriff's office special investigations bureau, animal control, and the Sacramento County district attorney will work together on the investigation. Multiple arrests are expected, the sheriff's office said.

Herald is a Sacramento County community about 5 miles northeast of Galt and 27 miles south of Sacramento.