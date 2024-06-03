These Sacramento cooling centers open for first triple-digit heat wave of the year
SACRAMENTO — Multiple Sacramento-area cooling centers will be open Tuesday through Thursday as the city will experience its first triple-digit heat wave of the year.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first triple-digit heat days this season for California's capital city. Highs are expected to be in the low 100s. Thursday is also flirting with triple-digit heat with a projected high of 99 degrees.
An excessive heat watch was issued for much of the Sacramento Valley from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday. Because of this, Sacramento County will have cooling centers open throughout the area to help people in need beat the heat.
Here is a list of the cooling centers and when they will be operating:
North A Emergency Shelter
1400 North A Street, Sacramento
Open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4-6
Outreach and Engagement Center
3615 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
Open from 10 a.m. on June 4 to 7 a.m. on June 7
Sam and Bonnie Pannell Center
2450 Meadowview Rd., Sacramento
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4-6
Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove
Open from noon to 8 p.m. June 4-6
Additionally, the county said Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) will provide free vouchers to riders to and from the cooling centers during this time.
The SacRT voucher, seen below, can be printed or shown digitally to access the free rides.
Sacramento County residents are advised to call 211 or visit 211sacramento.org for the latest information on cooling center locations and hours.
Heading into this next weekend, highs will drop back down to the mid-to-low 90s.
The CBS Sacramento weather team has designated June 4-6 First Alert Action Days and will provide extensive coverage of this heat wave.