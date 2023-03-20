Sacramento City Unified School District marked Trans Day of Visibility with a flag-raising event

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) marked Trans Day of Visibility on Monday by holding a historic flag-raising event.

According to the district, this is the inaugural raising of the transgender pride flag and they called it a strong show of support to transgender staff, students, and community members.

Chinua Rhodes, SCUSD Board of Education President, said, ""Every student deserves to be seen, supported and loved. This is especially important for students who are historically most vulnerable, including trans youth. Our District's Trans Day of Visibility is a signal of our commitment to equity and support for all students, as well as staff and members of our community who are trans."

The flag will be flown for the remainder of March, in observance of Trans Day of Visibility, which is on March 31.