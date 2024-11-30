Sacramento's Business 80 reopens after shooting investigation, CHP says

SACRAMENTO – All southbound lanes of Business 80 in Sacramento were blocked after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the first call came in around 3 p.m. and confirmed that a shooting happened. One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect is in custody and no details about the suspect were released.

The southbound lanes were blocked near Exposition Boulevard. People were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes due to the investigation.

Officers believe the incident is isolated. The CHP Valley Division is handling the investigation.