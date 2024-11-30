Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento's Business 80 reopens after shooting investigation, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting on Sacramento's Business 80 leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Sacramento's Business 80 leaves 1 injured 00:23

SACRAMENTO – All southbound lanes of Business 80 in Sacramento were blocked after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the first call came in around 3 p.m. and confirmed that a shooting happened. One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect is in custody and no details about the suspect were released.

The southbound lanes were blocked near Exposition Boulevard. People were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes due to the investigation.

Officers believe the incident is isolated. The CHP Valley Division is handling the investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.