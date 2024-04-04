Sacramento baseball fans react to A's temporary move capital region

Baseball fans react to A's moving to Sacramento in 2025

WEST SACRAMENTO - This has been in the works for quite some time, a lot of back and forth but it's official. The A's will be moving to Sacramento temporarily while their stadium is being built in Las Vegas. But what do Sacramentans think of the move? They're having mixed feelings.

"At first I didn't like it but now I'm OK," said Sacramento resident Robert Prater.

The news of the Oakland Athletics making Sacramento their temporary home has some people on the fence.

"They don't want them in Oakland, why would we want them here," said another Sacramento resident Luis Gonzalez.

The green and gold will be in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons, playing at Sutter Health Park, the current home of the River Cats.

"I'm a season ticket holder for the River Cats so as long as they don't screw with that I'm OK," said Prater.

"Yeah well I'd rather go to an A's game than a River Cats game, but that's just me," said Sacramento resident Cole Cummings.

And some sports fans are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome a major league team.

"It's going to be awesome for Sac, more traffic, more money. It will be a great time for two years. Hopefully, we can get an MLB team here forever," said Cummings.

"I think it's exciting for the region personally it shows to the outside capitol that our region is ready for another professional sports team," said Sacramento resident Matt Alemania.

Diehard Oakland fans, however, want to see the team stay put.

"This is just a tragedy. When you go to A's games and you hear the chants 'Let's go Oakland.' That can never be reciprocated. It can't be reciprocated in Sacramento, not in Las Vegas," said West Sacramento resident Ray Perez.

He is a diehard Oakland fan but grew up in West Sacramento

"The culture is not transferable we have our own culture in Sacramento, we are not Oakland it belongs there," Perez said.

"Passionate fans, a lot disappointed but the short time being here it's an accessible point to travel to and from the bay to watch their team," said Alemania.

The A's will be playing at Sutter Health Park for the next three seasons.