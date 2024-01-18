Sacramento A's? John Fisher, Dave Kaval and other top brass visit Sutter Health Park

A's leaders pay visit to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Sutter Health Park played host to some big hitters on Thursday.

As seen on the center field big board, the home of the Triple-A team the Sacramento River Cats welcomed dignitaries named John, Ross, Sorina, Dave, and Sandy.

Can confirm Oakland A’s ownership was in Sacramento touring Sutter Health Park today. https://t.co/q2wD4TUy6c pic.twitter.com/732DmB0q13 — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) January 18, 2024

No last names were listed, but the first names match up with several of the A's top executives: John Fisher (the A's managing partner), Ross Bowen (the A's director of finance), Sorina Casian-Botez (from Sansome Partners, Fisher's investment firm), Dave Kaval (A's president), and Sandy Dean (also from Sansome Partners).

CBS13 later saw Fisher, Bowen and Kaval get into a private vehicle as they were leaving the stadium late Thursday morning.

With the A's future in Oakland seemingly coming to an end, with an impending relocation to Las Vegas approved by MLB owners, the team could be looking for a temporary home until a new stadium is ready.

Sacramento has been one of the cities whose name has been floated as a potential temporary home for the A's -- a move publicly supported by Sacramento-area leaders.

Lots of questions would need to be answered before a move could take place, including how -- if, at all -- scheduling would work around both an MLB and Triple-A team at one park.

An added complication is that, while the River Cats are the minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, both Sutter Health Park and the team are owned by the Sacramento Kings.