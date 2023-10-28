Sacramento-area organizations send aid to Mexico in Hurricane Otis aftermath

SACRAMENTO — One of Mexico's most famous resort cities is still cleaning up after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Otis.

The category five storm made landfall near Acapulco on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people. It also damaged 80% of the area's hotels and left hundreds of thousands of people without power as well as roads flooded.

Now, many of the survivors are in dire need of aid and support. Some Sacramento-area organizations have stepped in to help.

Working to help is Convoy of Hope. This Sacramento nonprofit is one of the local aid efforts trying to bring resources to those impacted in Mexico.

"Currently, for us, we are in a situation where we are looking to our partners to see what their needs are, the best way that we can help," said Steve Bertrand of Convoy of Hope. "Typically, in the very early stages of a response, [that is] is by resourcing our partners that are already on the ground."

Resources like food, water, and generators, and with a massive distribution center in Sacramento and headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, Convoy of Hope says it's currently trying to navigate with its partners on the ground.

"Get them what they need so they can go locally, source those things locally, which will help the economy and then get them in the hands of people right away," Bertrand said.

Worldwide efforts are coming from across the board as well – nonprofits like GlobalGiving.

"GlobalGiving and anyone can help the folks who are in crisis right now due to Hurricane Otis through our hurricane relief fund," said Victoria Vrana, GlobalGiving CEO.

They've set up a crowdfund to help survivors and they are working with their partners in Mexico as well.

"All good intentions to try to get food and supplies to people, but what organizations and first responders really need is cash because they need the flexibility," Vrana said. "Today, they need our food, and three weeks from now, it's going to be about rebuilding and it's going to be about different needs, and cash really lets nonprofits and first responders give whatever the community needs at the time that they need it."