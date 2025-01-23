Sacramento-area father arrested after 3-month-old son's death was ruled homicide, deputies say

ARDEN-ARCADE – A father has been arrested in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son in Sacramento County last year, authorities said on Thursday.

On Aug. 29, 2024, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said its dispatchers received a report from a man who claimed that he was rocking his 3-month-old son to sleep and the child stopped breathing.

As dispatchers gave CPR instructions over the phone, first responders responded to the home on Kings Way in the Arden-Arcade area and took over CPR. They took the child to the hospital where he died shortly later, deputies said.

The family cooperated with the investigation and deputies said "nothing initially seemed out of the ordinary or suspicious."

The coroner later determined the child's cause of death was a homicide, saying the child suffered blunt head trauma.

Deputies said they then gained enough evidence to arrest the child's father, 23-year-old Andrew Gray-Blessett, on Wednesday evening in connection with the child's death.

Andrew Gray-Blessett was arrested in connection with his 3-month-old son's death in 2024, deputies said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Gray-Blessett was booked into jail on murder and assault of a child under eight, resulting in death charges, deputies said. He is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.