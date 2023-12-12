Sac State students discuss campus safety after latest vandalism spree

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento State University Police Department is investigating a series of vandalism acts and possible arson on campus.

A shattered glass door is now boarded up at the Sac State University Union building, as campus police released a photo of a person of interest who may be linked to the string of vandalism acts that happened Sunday night.

Sacramento State Police Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse said books were destroyed in the library, rocks were thrown through buildings, and a storage shed near Hornet Stadium was consumed by a possible case of arson.

"That's a new one," said Sac State senior Hamza Kassem. "We haven't seen anything like that besides hateful vandalism and graffiti on things, but other than that, it's usually not this bad."

At the beginning of the semester, the new president of the university, Luke Wood, said the university was adding more security cameras and doubling the amount of safety officers. More blue light emergency towers and better lighting were also part of the plan.

"The police are even doing their job, you see them, but they can't do everything," said Christian Barry, whose wife is a student at Sac State. "It takes people to be vigilant."

The couple takes their son to the nearby daycare while Barry's wife is in class.

Barry's wife said the recent vandalism does not sit well and told CBS13 there have been times she felt someone following her on campus, but having her husband with her helps.

"I like coming here to be with my wife because as a dude, I want the person to know if you're thinking of coming here, you got to go through me," Barry said.

Some students CBS13 talked with said they noticed a greater focus on safety outreach and education campaigns from the university this semester, but incidents are still happening.

"There's definitely room for improvement I'd say," Kassem said. "Somebody getting either robbed or another smaller less important vandalism, so I guess people tend to brush it off after it happens so often."

Deputy Chief Lofthouse said crime is not more rampant.

"They may feel like they are getting notices a lot," said Deputy Chief Lofthouse. "It's not that crime is rampant, it's just that we want to communicate with our community about what is going on."

Students are hoping the university listens and continues to make strides in improving safety in the new year.

"People are really mad in this world, watch your surroundings," Barry said. "I won't be surprised if there is more to come."

Deputy Chief Lofthouse said the Presidential Safety Task Force has spent the semester engaging with students and reviewing all the ways it can improve safety on campus. This will include more counselors and community service officers.

Nothing is finalized, but the task force plans to release its recommendations at the end of this semester.