Police seek person of interest in vandalism spree at Sac State

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento State community is being asked to be on alert after a string of vandalisms on campus over the weekend.

University police sent out an advisory on Monday. Several areas on campus were targeted, police said.

Surveillance photos of the person of interest. Sacramento State Police Department

Exactly how many cases of vandalism are being linked to the spree is unclear. Police haven't detailed what kinds of vandalism took place, but social media posts from students over the weekend reported fires and broken windows.

Police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the case. No other details about the person, including if investigators believe they are a student, have been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the Sac State vandalism spree is urged to call police at (916) 278-6000.