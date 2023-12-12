Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek person of interest in vandalism spree at Sac State

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Police seek person of interest in vandalism spree at Sac State
Police seek person of interest in vandalism spree at Sac State 00:25

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento State community is being asked to be on alert after a string of vandalisms on campus over the weekend.

University police sent out an advisory on Monday. Several areas on campus were targeted, police said.

sac-state-vandalism-spree.jpg
Surveillance photos of the person of interest. Sacramento State Police Department

Exactly how many cases of vandalism are being linked to the spree is unclear. Police haven't detailed what kinds of vandalism took place, but social media posts from students over the weekend reported fires and broken windows.

Police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the case. No other details about the person, including if investigators believe they are a student, have been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the Sac State vandalism spree is urged to call police at (916) 278-6000. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.