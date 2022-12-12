Sac State running back Cameron Skattebo seeking transfer

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo says he wants to transfer schools.

On Monday, CBS13's Sara Hodges spoke with Skattebo, who confirmed that he is in the NCAA transfer portal -- an online database that lets student-athletes state their desire to transfer from one institution to another.

More change coming in from @SacHornetsFB their star running back @camskattebo5 has entered the transfer portal. @CBSSacramento has confirmed pic.twitter.com/gMXmRsGCJn — Sara Hodges KOVR (@saratalkssports) December 12, 2022

Skattebo tweeted his own statement about the transfer, which read, in part: "...it is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal."



During the 2022 season, Skattebo, a sophomore from Rio Linda, amassed 1,373 yards rushing -- averaging 7 yards per carry -- and scored seven touchdowns. He is considered a frontrunner for several FCS Conference year-end awards.

The Hornets are coming off of a 12-1 season that was capped off with an FCS quarterfinal playoff loss to 7th-ranked Incarnate Word.

On Saturday, Stanford announced Sac State head coach Troy Taylor would become their next head coach.