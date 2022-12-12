Watch CBS News
Sports

Sac State running back Cameron Skattebo seeking transfer

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Stanford announces Troy Taylor as new head coach
Stanford announces Troy Taylor as new head coach 33:53

SACRAMENTO  - Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo says he wants to transfer schools.

On Monday, CBS13's Sara Hodges spoke with Skattebo, who confirmed that he is in the NCAA transfer portal -- an online database that lets student-athletes state their desire to transfer from one institution to another.

Skattebo tweeted his own statement about the transfer, which read, in part: "...it is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal."

During the 2022 season, Skattebo, a sophomore from Rio Linda, amassed 1,373 yards rushing -- averaging 7 yards per carry -- and scored seven touchdowns. He is considered a frontrunner for several FCS Conference year-end awards.

The Hornets are coming off of a 12-1 season that was capped off with an FCS quarterfinal playoff loss to 7th-ranked Incarnate Word.

On Saturday, Stanford announced Sac State head coach Troy Taylor would become their next head coach

First published on December 12, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.