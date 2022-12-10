Sac State head coach Troy Taylor heading to Stanford

STANFORD -- Troy Taylor has been named Stanford's Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football, as announced Saturday morning by Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir.

"I am excited to welcome Troy and his family to Stanford," Muir said in a prepared statement. "Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football. Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths.

"He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads. I am excited for the next chapter of Cardinal football and eager for our student-athletes to experience Troy's passion, wisdom and leadership."



Taylor, who becomes the 35th head coach in program history, guided Sacramento State to a 30-8 mark in four seasons and a berth in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Prior to the 2022 season, Sacramento State had never won an FCS Playoff game in its program history.

"I am thrilled that Troy has accepted the offer to become our next head football coach, and on behalf of the university community I am delighted to welcome him to Stanford," said President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. "I want to express my appreciation to Bernard Muir and the search committee for identifying a deeply qualified pool of interested candidates and ultimately selecting a terrific fit to lead the Cardinal. Troy brings a wealth of experience, and I know that he will continue our proud commitment at Stanford to an exceptional academic and athletic experience for our student-athletes. I am excited to see where he will take our program."

Taylor led a high-powered Sacramento State team to a 12-1 record this season, with the Hornets ranking fourth nationally in scoring offense (42.9 ppg), fourth in total offense (499.8 ypg) and seventh in rushing offense (243.3 ypg). Sacramento State is the only FCS program that averaged at least 240 yards passing and 240 yards rushing per game, averaging 256.5 yards per game through the air and 243.3 on the ground.

"I am thrilled to be the new head football coach at Stanford University," Taylor said. "The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Drell and Bernard Muir. I believe that Stanford Football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence."



Taylor takes over a Stanford program that has won 108 games since the start of the 2010 season - a total that ranks among the nation's top-20 - with 31 of those wins coming against top-25 opponents, tied for the eighth-best mark in the country in that span.



The Cardinal is 14th nationally with 50 draft picks since 2010, second-most in the Pac-12. Stanford is tied for eighth nationally with 10 consensus All-Americans since 2010, and its 15 Academic All-Americans in that span is five more than any other school nationally.



Since 2010, Stanford has appeared in nine bowl games, including three Rose Bowl Games, an Orange Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl.

"Coach Taylor's energy and passion for football are infectious," said Andrew Luck, who served on the search committee and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week. "He is a proven winner who loves coaching and developing his players on and off the field. His football acumen and ingenuity are impressive, and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes at Stanford."

"Troy's track record as an innovative, winning football coach is remarkable and unique," said Condoleezza Rice, who also served on the search committee. "As we got to know him through the search process, it became apparent that his teams' success on the field has stemmed not only from his schematic brilliance but also from his genuine passion for educating and developing young men holistically. I am thrilled to welcome Troy to the Stanford community."

Taylor was hired as head coach at Sacramento State on Dec. 17, 2018, inheriting a program that had compiled three two-win seasons in the prior four-year stretch. Taylor immediately turned the Hornets into nine-game winners in his first season, guiding the program to its first three Big Sky championships (the program opted out of the 2021 spring season) and its first FCS Playoff appearances in school history, despite competing at the FCS level since 1994 and in the Big Sky Conference since 1996.

In 2022, Taylor's Hornets set the school record for victories in a season. Running back Cameron Skattebo was named Big Sky Offensive MVP, nickelback Marte Mapu was the Defensive MVP and Taylor was Co-Coach of the Year. Overall, 17 players were honored by the Big Sky, as Taylor was also named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year. Sacramento State's season came to a close with a 66-63 defeat in the FCS Quarterfinals.

After opting not to play in the spring of the 2020-21 season, Taylor guided the Hornets to their second Big Sky Conference title in as many seasons in the fall of 2021. That year, Sacramento State posted an undefeated record of 8-0 in league games and earned another trip to the FCS Playoffs. Taylor was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year and was one of 17 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award. Sacramento State finished ninth in total offense (463.9 ypg) and 22nd in total defense (329.7), while its scoring offense was 33rd (30.3) and scoring defense 15th (19.1).

In his first season with the Hornets, Taylor guided the team to a 9-4 overall record and a 7-1 league mark, which gave Sacramento State a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the first time in school history, and its first NCAA FCS Playoff berth. For those efforts, he was named the conference Coach of the Year and was the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award (FCS national coach of the year).

Taylor was Utah's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2017-18), helping the Utes to their first Pac-12 South Division title in program history in 2018. Taylor's Utah offenses featured a balanced attack both seasons, with running back Zack Moss eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in back-to-back seasons. At least 16 different players caught passes in both seasons.

Prior to joining the FBS ranks, Taylor was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington in 2016. That season, he directed the top passing offense in the FCS and set numerous national and school records. The Eagles averaged an FCS-best 401.0 passing yards per game, ranked second nationally with 529.6 yards per game and were third in scoring offense (42.4 ppg). EWU posted a 12-2 overall record and advanced to the FCS semifinals.

Under Taylor, sophomore Gage Gubrud set an NCAA FCS single-season record by passing for 5,160 yards while throwing 48 touchdown passes. Gubrud, the 2016 FCS Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, averaged 368.6 passing yards per game, which also led the nation. One of Gubrud's favorite targets was All-American Cooper Kupp, who caught 117 passes for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns before being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Taylor's success at Eastern Washington followed an illustrious run at Folsom High School, where he was co-head coach from 2012-15. The Bulldogs set numerous California state records, including the most points scored in a season. Folsom posted a 58-3 overall record, won the Sac-Joaquin Section title each season and claimed the 2014 CIF Division I championship with a 68-7 win over Oceanside. The team also set the California record for passing yards in four consecutive years.

Taylor was instrumental in the development of Jake Browning, who would become the 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year for Washington. Taylor coached Browning from fifth grade until he graduated as one of the most prolific passers in prep history. Browning set national records for touchdowns in a season (91 in 2014, tied) and career (229, in just three seasons), while establishing a number of California state high school records as well, including season (5,790) and career (16,775) passing yards.

As a player, Taylor guided Cordova High School to a 14-0 record and a section championship while being named the Northern California Player of the Year in 1985. Taylor continued his career at Cal, where he was the starting quarterback for the Golden Bears from 1986-89. Taylor led the Pac-10 in total offense as a senior and left Cal as the all-time leading passer with 8,126 yards. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

Taylor's first coaching job was at Casa Roble High School in Orangevale, Calif., in 1994. The following year, Taylor was a graduate assistant at Colorado, where he worked with the wide receivers. He returned to Cal in 1996 and remained at his alma mater through the 1999 season, where he had stints coaching receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends. Taylor also served as Cal's recruiting coordinator in 1999.

Taylor left Cal to become an assistant athletics director at Christian Brothers High School (2000-01) in Sacramento, where he also taught and was an assistant football coach for one season (2000). He spent 2003-04 at Folsom High School as the co-head coach. Taylor stepped away from coaching after the 2004 season but remained in football, serving as the radio analyst for Cal from 2005-11.

Taylor, 54, and his wife, Tracey, have three children: sons, Noah and Aaron, and daughter, Ella.