Missing Sacramento State student Noelle Lynch, 23, found safe in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Noelle Lynch, the Sacramento State student who was missing for more than a week, was found safely in Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not say where Lynch was found. However, a few days earlier, Lynch's mother said in a Facebook post that the family was able to make contact with her.

Lynch, 23, had last been seen on April 3 leaving an apartment building in Inglewood. That same day, her phone was found at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The family told CBS13 the week after her disappearance that Lynch left for Los Angeles without notifying anyone.

Sacramento State confirmed to CBS13 that Lynch is a current student at the college. It's unknown why she was in the Los Angeles area, however.