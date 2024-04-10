Sacramento State student Noelle Lynch, 23, reported missing in Los Angeles area

Police search for Sac State student missing in Los Angeles area

Police search for Sac State student missing in Los Angeles area

Police search for Sac State student missing in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – Police in Southern California are looking for a Sacramento State student who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Noelle Lynch, 23, was last seen last Wednesday around 5 p.m. leaving an apartment building along East Redondo Boulevard in Inglewood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Lynch left without her personal property and she may or may not be able to identify herself.

Missing person flier for Noelle Lynch. Obtained by CBS13

She was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

Sacramento State confirmed to CBS13 that Lynch is a current student at the college. It's unknown why she was in the Los Angeles area, however.

It's unclear if her disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone who sees Lynch or knows where she might be is urged to contact the missing persons unit at (213) 996-1800.