Sac State course paving the way for new generation of law enforcement officers

Sac State course paving the way for new generation of law enforcement officers

Sac State course paving the way for new generation of law enforcement officers

SACRAMENTO -- A unique class at Sacramento State is paving the way for a new generation of law enforcement officers. The course prepares students for the police academy but also aims to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.

It's called the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) Program. Along with physical training, the LECS program partners with local law enforcement agencies on creating greater inclusion in recruitment.

"We want to make sure, with what I am preparing them for, is to be able to reflect what the community is like," program director, Dr. Shelby Moffatt said.

Dr. Shelby Moffatt is the brains behind the operation. As a former police officer and a person of color, he says he wants his students to learn cultural competency so that when they become officers, they know how to better engage people from all walks of life.

"We need to change the narrative from the negativity we see on social media and TV is not what I'm trying to prepare them for the future," Dr. Moffatt said.

Students learn de-escalation tactics, but they also hear from the community to better understand why people have lost trust in law enforcement, and how to slowly build it back.

"Regardless of the hard times we still have to be able to battle those hard times, better ourselves in order to give back to our community," student Jasmine Muratalla said.

To learn more about the LECS program, CLICK HERE.