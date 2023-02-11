Sac State course paving the way for new generation of law enforcement officers
A unique class at Sacramento State is paving the way for a new generation of law enforcement officers. The course prepares students for the police academy but also aims to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities. It's called the Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) Program. Along with physical training, the LECS program partners with local law enforcement agencies on creating greater inclusion in recruitment.