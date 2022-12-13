Sac State appoints defensive coordinator Andy Thompson as new head coach

SACRAMENTO — Andy Thompson, who served as defensive coordinator for the Sacramento State Hornets since 2019, was named the 12th head football coach in the program's history on Tuesday.

He succeeds Troy Taylor, who led Sac State to a 12-1 record this season and 30-8 overall during his time as Hornet head coach. Taylor was officially introduced Monday as the new head coach at Stanford.

Thompson was part of Taylor's staff from the beginning in 2019 and helped the program win its first three Big Sky Conference championships in school history while earning three NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances.

"I want to thank [Sac State] President [Robert S.] Nelsen and [Athletic Director] Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet."

The Hornets just reached the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in school history, where they suffered their only loss of the year to Incarnate Word.

According to Sac State, the Thompson-led Horney defense accounted for the top two scoring averages in the school's Division I era. In 2021, the defense posted a school record by allowing 19.1 points per game and 15.3 points in Big Sky play.

"I'm thrilled to appoint Andy Thompson as our next head football coach," Orr said. "He has been a critical part of the unprecedented success Hornet football has experienced in the last three seasons. He has extensive experience and familiarity with the Big Sky Conference and a great vision for the future of the program. I look forward to partnering with Andy to continue in our pursuit to bring national championships to Sacramento State."

CBS Sacramento confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the other two candidates who interviewed for the Hornets job will remain on the staff. QB coach Bobby Fresques was one of them and has been promoted to offensive coordinator, while the other was Kris Richardson, who will remain the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.