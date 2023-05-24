Sac State alumnus J. Luke Wood announced as school's next president

SACRAMENTO – The new Sacramento State University president has been announced.

On Wednesday, the California State University Board of Trustees announced that J. Luke Wood has been appointed president of Sac State.

Wood had been serving as vice president for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity, along with being chief diversity officer, at San Diego State.

A graduate of the CSU system himself, Wood got a bachelor's degree in Black history and a master's degree in higher education leadership in student affairs from Sac State.

"As a double alumnus of Sac State, I am eager to work with its talented faculty and staff to steward the university into its next chapter of advancing equity and student success and further strengthening its vital role in the region," Wood said in a statement released by CSU.

Wood will be taking over for Robert S. Nelsen, who announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.